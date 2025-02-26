Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince To Visit Pakistan Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 26, 2025 | 08:11 PM

Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been invited by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2025) Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan would embark on his first official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday (tomorrow).

He would be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers and senior officials, as well as prominent business leaders.

During the visit, the Crown Prince will engage in wide-ranging interactions with the leadership of Pakistan, to exchange views on matters of mutual interest, reinforce historical bonds and promote economic as well as investment cooperation.

Several agreements and Memorandums of Understandings will be signed during the visit to bolster existing robust framework for long-term collaboration in multifaceted sectors.

These commitments are expected to open new opportunities for joint ventures and projects aimed at furthering economic cooperation between both the countries and their peoples.

The foreign office spokesperson in a statement said Pakistan and the UAE have always enjoyed a relationship characterized by mutual respect, trust, and shared aspirations. The visit of Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan demonstrates commitment of two countries to elevate the mutual cooperation, reflective of growing partnership and robust people to people linkages.

