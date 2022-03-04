UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Launches Exclusive Benefits For Golden Visa Holders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Abu Dhabi launches exclusive benefits for golden visa holders

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) has announced new, exclusive benefits for holders of the Golden Visa in the UAE Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) has announced new, exclusive benefits for holders of the Golden visa in the UAE Capital.

This came as the ADRO signed agreements with several leading brands and institutions in automotive, real estate, healthcare, hospitality, health insurance and banking.

Abu Dhabi's Golden Visa offers long-term residence to talented individuals in many fields, for five or ten years.

In automotive, Golden Visa holders will see prices slashed on car models, and be given priority booking for new releases, in addition to payment facilities, maintenance offers, and licensing services, Khaleej Times reported.

In hospitality, ADRO has announced a list of premium destinations that include offers on stay, dining, gyms and other facilities. On the health insurance front, Golden Visa holders will enjoy reduced premiums on annual health insurance plans for families and individuals, with diverse network coverage and bundle of benefits inside and outside the UAE.

The new step complements the ADRO's efforts to accelerate the assimilation of Golden Visa holders into Abu Dhabi's thriving business community.

The objectives of the partnership, ADRO's statement confirmed, is to stimulate economic momentum and introduce tangible benefits "that will be quickly felt in terms of trade size and economic opportunities".

Hareb Al Mheiri, acting executive director of the ADRO, said the partnership aims to support the capital emirate's economy with the tools and foundations of long-terobjectives,We're taking all the necessary measures to ensure our vital sectors have an uninterrupted supply of world-class talent.

The Golden Visa represents a major step in this direction, owing to the vast economic opportunities it offers, and the partnerships we're leading will help us achieve these objectives, Mheiri added.

