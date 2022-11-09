UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi To Host World Islamic Economic Forum In 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Abu Dhabi to host World Islamic Economic Forum in 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Abu Dhabi will host the World Islamic Economic Forum in 2024, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (Added) has announced.

The forum, launched in 2005, was created to promote and discuss the latest economic developments and trends while inciting Islamic ethics of peace, fairness and equality.

"Hosting the World Islamic Economic Forum reflects our efforts to encourage dialogue between relevant stakeholders to further develop Shariah-compliant economic activities and enhance trade and business," said Mohamed Al Shorafa, chairman of Added.

"In recent years, halal food, Islamic finance, including FinTech, have moved up the agenda in several parts of the world. Our initiatives and efforts to nurture businesses across all sectors offer ample opportunities for major players in these sectors, and we encourage entrepreneurs to benefit from the business-supportive environment in Abu Dhabi to reach their full potential.

" An agreement was signed by Mr Al Shorafa and Syed Hamid Albar, chairman of the World Islamic Economic Forum Foundation, for the event to be hosted at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from January 15 to January 17, 2024, the National reported .

About 3,000 participants from over 80 countries are expected to attend the forum in Abu Dhabi, Added said.

The $2.2 trillion global Islamic finance industry is expected to grow 10 per cent to 12 per cent over 2021-2022 due to increased Islamic bond issuance and economic recovery in the main Islamic finance markets, S&P Global Ratings said.

