Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is arriving in Islamabad on a day-long official visit Thursday, UAE's Ambassador in Islamabad Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al Zaabi confirmed on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ):Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is arriving in Islamabad on a day-long official visit Thursday, UAE's Ambassador in Islamabad Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al Zaabi confirmed on Wednesday.

The Crown prince, also the deputy Supreme Commander of UAE's armed forces, would hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the UAE ambassador said in a statement.

Ambassador Hamad said the two leaders would "discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries and to exchange views on matters of mutual interest and regional and global situation".

He expressed confidence that the visit of Crown Prince would further strengthen bonds of friendship between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).