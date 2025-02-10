Open Menu

Abu Huraira Shah Awarded By French Mayor For Taekwondo Excellence

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Abu Huraira Shah awarded by French Mayor for Taekwondo excellence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Pakistani taekwondo athlete Syed Abu Huraira Shah was recognized by Sandrine Berno, the Mayor of Piossy, France, on Monday for his outstanding performance at the International Taekwondo Championship held from February 8-9. Huraira secured a bronze medal in the senior category while competing against top athletes from around the world.

The championship featured participation from over 2,000 athletes representing more than 20 countries, marking a significant milestone for Pakistan in the global martial arts arena. Notably, at just 19 years old, Huraira showcased exceptional skill and determination against seasoned competitors.

Mayor Sandrine Berno presented the award to Huraira Shah, acknowledging his talent, dedication, and sportsmanship. This honor further highlights Pakistan’s growing reputation in international taekwondo and the potential of young athletes like Huraira.

In an online conversation with APP, Huraira expressed his gratitude, stating that his success was due to the support of Syed Rahim Shah—the coach for Pakistan’s contingent—the Mayor of Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, and the love of all Pakistanis.

