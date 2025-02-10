Abu Huraira Shah Awarded By French Mayor For Taekwondo Excellence
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Pakistani taekwondo athlete Syed Abu Huraira Shah was recognized by Sandrine Berno, the Mayor of Piossy, France, on Monday for his outstanding performance at the International Taekwondo Championship held from February 8-9. Huraira secured a bronze medal in the senior category while competing against top athletes from around the world.
The championship featured participation from over 2,000 athletes representing more than 20 countries, marking a significant milestone for Pakistan in the global martial arts arena. Notably, at just 19 years old, Huraira showcased exceptional skill and determination against seasoned competitors.
Mayor Sandrine Berno presented the award to Huraira Shah, acknowledging his talent, dedication, and sportsmanship. This honor further highlights Pakistan’s growing reputation in international taekwondo and the potential of young athletes like Huraira.
In an online conversation with APP, Huraira expressed his gratitude, stating that his success was due to the support of Syed Rahim Shah—the coach for Pakistan’s contingent—the Mayor of Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, and the love of all Pakistanis.
\395
Recent Stories
Dry, cold weather to persist in most parts of Punjab including Lahore
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss Health Authority policy Thursday
South Africa lose first wicket at 37 runs against New Zealand
World Governments Summit 2025: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum kicks off
China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,000
Japan logs record $193 billion current account surplus in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed honours Shams Arabic Content Award winners
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race at Al ..
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns winners of Mohammed Bin Rashi ..
AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses on Maritime Security and Blue E ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abu Huraira Shah awarded by French Mayor for Taekwondo excellence5 minutes ago
-
Small scaled farmers to be included for Kissan card in next phase1 hour ago
-
Three power pilferers nabbed2 hours ago
-
11 criminals held3 hours ago
-
SITE Association of Trade ,Industry delegation visits Jashn Baharan event12 hours ago
-
RTA conducts action illegal vehicles, imposed fine12 hours ago
-
National Horse and Cattle Show returns in full splendor after several years13 hours ago
-
Inaugural session of AMAN Dialogue-25 held13 hours ago
-
Kohat cracks down on illegal mining14 hours ago
-
Newborn baby girl’s body found near Officer Colony, Mirpur14 hours ago
-
Anti-polio campaign surpasses target by 11% in twin cities14 hours ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day Official Visit to United Arab Emirates14 hours ago