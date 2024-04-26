Abuser boy arrested in Taxila

An accused wanted in a case of boy abusing within the boundaries of Taxila Police station was apprehended by police on Friday

According to police sources, the suspect named as Atif, allegedly kidnapped and sexually abused a boy before going into hiding and being labelled a proclaimed offender (PO) by the local court. Following a tip, police searched his hiding place and took him into custody.

