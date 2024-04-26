Open Menu

Abuser Boy Arrested In Taxila

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 10:01 PM

Abuser boy arrested in Taxila

An accused wanted in a case of boy abusing within the boundaries of Taxila Police station was apprehended by police on Friday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) An accused wanted in a case of boy abusing within the boundaries of Taxila Police station was apprehended by police on Friday.

According to police sources, the suspect named as Atif, allegedly kidnapped and sexually abused a boy before going into hiding and being labelled a proclaimed offender (PO) by the local court. Following a tip, police searched his hiding place and took him into custody.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Police Po Taxila Court

Recent Stories

At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: official ..

At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: officials

2 minutes ago
 Shahzaib Rind calls on Deputy Speaker Balochistan

Shahzaib Rind calls on Deputy Speaker Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan chairs 13th CPEC-JCC preparatory meeting, re ..

Ahsan chairs 13th CPEC-JCC preparatory meeting, reviews arrangements for high-le ..

2 minutes ago
 DC Tharparkar inaugurates anti-polio campaign

DC Tharparkar inaugurates anti-polio campaign

2 minutes ago
 HDA Mehran workers demand salaries

HDA Mehran workers demand salaries

8 minutes ago
 Taxila police nab motorcycle lifter gang

Taxila police nab motorcycle lifter gang

6 minutes ago
Inter-university weightlifting championship kicks ..

Inter-university weightlifting championship kicks off at SAU

6 minutes ago
 Walk held in a series of enrollment campaigns

Walk held in a series of enrollment campaigns

6 minutes ago
 Team from Gaza mediator Egypt arrives in Israel fo ..

Team from Gaza mediator Egypt arrives in Israel for truce talks

6 minutes ago
 Kids murders: IHC orders psychiatric examination o ..

Kids murders: IHC orders psychiatric examination of mother

6 minutes ago
 Health minister credits PML-N for advancements in ..

Health minister credits PML-N for advancements in organ transplantation

5 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Azam Swati in cyber c ..

Court grants interim bail to Azam Swati in cyber crime case

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan