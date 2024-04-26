Abuser Boy Arrested In Taxila
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 10:01 PM
An accused wanted in a case of boy abusing within the boundaries of Taxila Police station was apprehended by police on Friday
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) An accused wanted in a case of boy abusing within the boundaries of Taxila Police station was apprehended by police on Friday.
According to police sources, the suspect named as Atif, allegedly kidnapped and sexually abused a boy before going into hiding and being labelled a proclaimed offender (PO) by the local court. Following a tip, police searched his hiding place and took him into custody.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: officials
Shahzaib Rind calls on Deputy Speaker Balochistan
Ahsan chairs 13th CPEC-JCC preparatory meeting, reviews arrangements for high-le ..
DC Tharparkar inaugurates anti-polio campaign
HDA Mehran workers demand salaries
Taxila police nab motorcycle lifter gang
Inter-university weightlifting championship kicks off at SAU
Walk held in a series of enrollment campaigns
Team from Gaza mediator Egypt arrives in Israel for truce talks
Kids murders: IHC orders psychiatric examination of mother
Health minister credits PML-N for advancements in organ transplantation
Court grants interim bail to Azam Swati in cyber crime case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Tharparkar inaugurates anti-polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
HDA Mehran workers demand salaries8 minutes ago
-
Taxila police nab motorcycle lifter gang6 minutes ago
-
Walk held in a series of enrollment campaigns6 minutes ago
-
Kids murders: IHC orders psychiatric examination of mother6 minutes ago
-
Health minister credits PML-N for advancements in organ transplantation5 minutes ago
-
Court grants interim bail to Azam Swati in cyber crime case5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting of divisional task force for polio5 minutes ago
-
Drugs peddler gets 9 years imprisonment1 minute ago
-
03 youngsters killed after tractor trolley runs over motorcycle1 minute ago
-
Climate change poses severe threats to Pakistan, Balochistan: Samina Zehri1 minute ago
-
DC larkana visits procurement center, RO plant of Neoudero54 seconds ago