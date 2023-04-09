Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

AC Abbottabad Imposes Fines On Shopkeepers For Violating Rate Lists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2023 | 12:40 PM

AC Abbottabad imposes fines on shopkeepers for violating rate lists

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration Abbottabad Sunday continued its operation regarding price control in Ramazan.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Saqleen Saleem visited markets in Supply, Jinnahabad, Mansehra Road and adjacent areas to implement the official rate list.

The AC inspected fruit and vegetables, general stores, chicken, and meat shops and imposed heavy fines on shopkeepers for violating the rate list.

The district administration also took notice of tinted glasses, fancy number plates, unnecessary decorations, extra bumpers, stairs and unnecessary LED lights in vehicles.

The team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Salim along with the traffic police, inspected the vehicles near the Havelian Motorway Interchange. It removed black sheets, and fancy number plates from more than 30 vehicles for violating the law.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Motorway Vehicles Road Traffic Mansehra Price Havelian Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Most Noble Number Charity Auction held i ..

Dubai’s Most Noble Number Charity Auction held in support of &#039;1 Billion ..

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Shabab Al Ahli beat Al Bataeh 3-0 to cement top sp ..

Shabab Al Ahli beat Al Bataeh 3-0 to cement top spot in ADNOC Pro League

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.