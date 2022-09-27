UrduPoint.com

AC Abbottabad Imposes Rs 90,000 Fine On Profiteers, Registers 2 FIRs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 06:46 PM

AC Abbottabad imposes Rs 90,000 fine on profiteers, registers 2 FIRs

The district administration Abbottabad while taking action against profiteers in food items, and the sale of chicken and meat imposed Rs. 90,000 fine on 8 shopkeepers and registered FIRs against two of them

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration Abbottabad while taking action against profiteers in food items, and the sale of chicken and meat imposed Rs. 90,000 fine on 8 shopkeepers and registered FIRs against two of them.

During raid, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem inspected food shops in Fawara Chowk, PMA, Link Road, and Jinnahabad markets.

He also ensured the implementation of the rate list. The AC imposed a fine of more than Rs. 90,000 on 8 shopkeepers and registered two FIRs.

The district administration requested citizens to lodge their complaints related to the rate list including location, name of the shop, and their number along with the details to the district control room so that strict action can be taken against the shopkeepers who violate the rate list.

