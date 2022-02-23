UrduPoint.com

AC Abbottabad Inspects KKH At Salhad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Hassan Ahsan Wednesday visited Salhad to review the Karakoram Highway (KKH) condition and cleanliness of the area.

Chairman Dispute Resolve Committee (DRC), NHA and WASA officials were also present on the occasion.

The AC inspected the condition of the KKH and the Salhad dumping ground. Chairman DRC Lt. Gen.

(R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Deputy Director NHA, Deputy Manager WASA, Chief Sanitary Inspector and other officers inspected various locations during the visit.

The district administration is working to rehabilitate and clean the highways under the Nikhra Abbottabad campaign and to take steps for the blacktopping of the KKH at Salhad as well as the improvement of dumping point, cleaning, tree planting and measures regarding Nakhra Abbottabad.

