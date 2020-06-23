AC Abbottabad inspects quality of work on Silk Highway

On the Directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughis Sana Ullah, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana inspected the work of Silhad Silk Highway before meeting the NHA officials here on Tuesday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :On the Directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughis Sana Ullah, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana inspected the work of Silhad Silk Highway before meeting the NHA officials here on Tuesday.

Chairman DRC General (Retd) Ayaz Saleem Rana, NH Officers, TOR, TMA Mazhar Muzaffar, Revenue Officers and Assistant Commissioners Thaqleen Saleem and Tania Rashid were also present on the occasion.

The Assistant Commissioner Mujtanba Bharwana issued instructions to the NHA officers regarding the widening of the streak and directed them to complete the work as per the quality standards.

He also expressed the hope that the work would be completed within the stipulated time and facilities for the general public would be open very soon.