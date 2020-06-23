UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Abbottabad Inspects Quality Of Work On Silk Highway

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 02:16 PM

AC Abbottabad inspects quality of work on Silk Highway

On the Directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughis Sana Ullah, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana inspected the work of Silhad Silk Highway before meeting the NHA officials here on Tuesday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :On the Directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughis Sana Ullah, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana inspected the work of Silhad Silk Highway before meeting the NHA officials here on Tuesday.

Chairman DRC General (Retd) Ayaz Saleem Rana, NH Officers, TOR, TMA Mazhar Muzaffar, Revenue Officers and Assistant Commissioners Thaqleen Saleem and Tania Rashid were also present on the occasion.

The Assistant Commissioner Mujtanba Bharwana issued instructions to the NHA officers regarding the widening of the streak and directed them to complete the work as per the quality standards.

He also expressed the hope that the work would be completed within the stipulated time and facilities for the general public would be open very soon.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Rashid NHA

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Maldivian counterpart discus ..

21 minutes ago

Defense at MH17 Hearing Suggests Ukrainian Armed F ..

5 minutes ago

Houthi Forces Say Conducted Major Operation Agains ..

5 minutes ago

Excise recovers ice and hashish

5 minutes ago

China threatens retaliation for US curbs on 'propa ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.