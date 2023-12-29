AC Abbottabad reviews progress and addresses concerns on Thandiani road

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Ahmed Mughis Friday led a team during a recent site visit to evaluate the ongoing work on Thandiani Road

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Ahmed Mughis Friday led a team during a recent site visit to evaluate the ongoing work on Thandiani Road.

During the visit, he discussed status of various development works with the Deputy Director (KITE), contractors and local residents. He focused on assessing the nature and quality of the ongoing work and providing directives to local authorities to ensure that the road project meets established quality standards while addressing the concerns of the local community.

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining high-quality standards in the ongoing work, the AC directed the contractor to complete the road project in compliance with the established standards. Additional directives were issued to address local community issues, with a commitment to prioritizing and resolving concerns based on their urgency.

Addressing the challenges posed by road closures and snow accumulation, particular attention was given to the prompt clearance of roads and the proper maintenance of materials. The contractor received special instructions to ensure continuous traffic flow on the road and to promptly address any specific concerns raised by the local community.

In response to the citizens' complaints about a reduction in the quantity of petrol per liter, he took proactive measures by inspecting various petrol pumps. Utilizing accurate measurements, he assessed the quantity of petrol per liter and issued directives to the petrol pump owners to address the identified issues.

This comprehensive approach by the AC reflects a commitment to overseeing infrastructure projects, ensuring quality, and promptly addressing the concerns of the local population for the overall betterment of the community.