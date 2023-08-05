AC Abbottabad supervises polling material disbursement for Tehsil Havelian by-elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Saqleen Saleem, along with Returning Officer Lubaa Iqbal Saturday supervised the distribution of polling material, polling staff and transportation during the local government by-elections in Tehsil Havelian.

According to the information, under the supervision of the district administration, the polling for Tehsil Havelian's local government elections will take place on Aug 6.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqleen Saleem, along with Additional Assistant Commissioner 1 Ali Sher and District Monitoring Officer Lubna Iqbal ensured the provision of all services related to the polling material, polling staff mobilization, and transportation.

This electoral constituency of Tehsil Havelian spans across nine union councils and encompasses 37 village councils, uniting a total of 165,800 registered voters. The demographics reveal a split of 88,364 male voters and 77,436 female voters. The electoral landscape is divided into 134 polling stations, which will feature 218 booths for male voters and 174 for female counterparts.

Keeping in view of the sensitivity of the electoral process, the district administration also deployed a large number of police forces for the security and successful organization of the election.