UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Abbottabad Visits Markets For Implementing Principle Prices

Faizan Hashmi 47 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

AC Abbottabad visits markets for implementing principle prices

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Implementing the principles of price control and hygiene, Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Marvi Malik visited Supply Bazaar, Markets and Jinnahabad.

Additional Assistant Commissioner-I, Marvi Malik Sher, on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah, ensured control of rising inflation and action against those responsible.

During the inspection, she fined Khyber Shinwari for selling meat / preparing food on increasing prices and violating hygiene principles.

In addition, Kagan bakers and vegetable and fruit sellers were issued warnings and strict instructions for lack of cleanliness, price hikes and non-compliance with the rate list.

Citizens are kindly requested to inform us of their grievances and valuable feedback at the District Control Room, she urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Price Market

Recent Stories

Almost 1Mln People Affected by Heavy Floods in Cen ..

7 seconds ago

New Russian Ambassador Presents Credentials to Leb ..

8 seconds ago

RDIF, Italy's Barilla to Invest Over $117Mln to Ex ..

10 seconds ago

New crew reaches ISS in record time

11 seconds ago

KP CM condemns cross-border firing incident from A ..

13 seconds ago

'Wheat being supplied to mills, Chakkis as per quo ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.