AC Abbottabad visits markets for implementing principle prices

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Implementing the principles of price control and hygiene, Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Marvi Malik visited Supply Bazaar, Markets and Jinnahabad.

Additional Assistant Commissioner-I, Marvi Malik Sher, on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah, ensured control of rising inflation and action against those responsible.

During the inspection, she fined Khyber Shinwari for selling meat / preparing food on increasing prices and violating hygiene principles.

In addition, Kagan bakers and vegetable and fruit sellers were issued warnings and strict instructions for lack of cleanliness, price hikes and non-compliance with the rate list.

Citizens are kindly requested to inform us of their grievances and valuable feedback at the District Control Room, she urged the citizens.