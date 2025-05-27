Open Menu

AC Abdul Hameed Kurai Promoted From Grade 17 To Grade 18

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 07:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Services and General Administration Department promoted Assistant Commissioner Abdul Hameed Kurai

from Grade 17 to Grade 18.

It was announced in an official notification issued here on Tuesday.

Abdul Hameed Kurai has previously been posted in various positions, including Tehsildar Dera Bugti and others.

He is now performing his duties as Assistant Commissioner Dasht-e-Kech of Usta Muhammad district.

People of Usta Muhammad congratulated Assistant Commissioner Dasht-e-Kech Abdul Hameed Kurai on his promotion to Grade 18.

