UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Accepts Plea Bargain Request Of Accused In Sindh Roshan Programme Reference

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 06:38 PM

AC accepts plea bargain request of accused in Sindh Roshan Programme reference

An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday accepted the plea bargain request of an accused Ayaz Sadiqui in a reference pertaining to Sindh Roshan Programme connected with fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday accepted the plea bargain request of an accused Ayaz Sadiqui in a reference pertaining to Sindh Roshan Programme connected with fake accounts scam.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing on the corruption reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During course of proceedings, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that the accused had submitted a pay order worth Rs6.6 million as plea bargain.

The NAB chairman had given approval for the plea bargain with the accused.

The prosecutor prayed the court to endorse the plea bargain decision of NAB chairman. The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Corruption National Accountability Bureau Million Court

Recent Stories

World Egg Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

44 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ERC&#039;s projects in ..

56 minutes ago

Open court held at DPO office

3 minutes ago

Federal secretary religious affairs visits ETPB of ..

3 minutes ago

2021 Tokyo Marathon postponed from March to Octobe ..

3 minutes ago

Wife of Punjab Governor visits Girls Guide Centre ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.