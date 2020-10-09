AC accepts plea bargain request of accused in Sindh Roshan Programme reference

An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday accepted the plea bargain request of an accused Ayaz Sadiqui in a reference pertaining to Sindh Roshan Programme connected with fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday accepted the plea bargain request of an accused Ayaz Sadiqui in a reference pertaining to Sindh Roshan Programme connected with fake accounts scam.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing on the corruption reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During course of proceedings, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that the accused had submitted a pay order worth Rs6.6 million as plea bargain.

The NAB chairman had given approval for the plea bargain with the accused.

The prosecutor prayed the court to endorse the plea bargain decision of NAB chairman. The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing of the case.