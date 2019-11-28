AC accepts Shahbaz Sharif plea for exemption from attendance in court

Accountability Court (AC) has accepted Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif plea for exemption from attendance in the court in Ramzan Sugar Mil and Ashiana case

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) has accepted Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif plea for exemption from attendance in the court in Ramzan Sugar Mil and Ashiana case.The said plea has been filed by counsel of Shahbaz Sharif .

The lawyer took stance in the plea that Shahbaz Sharif is out of country due to his brother Nawaz Sharif treatment therefore he can not appear in the court.

Instead of Shahbaz Sharif his lawyers will appear in the court .Court adjourned the case till December 15 and ordered to NAB prosecutor to submit reply on coming date.