AC Adenzai Checks Corona Vaccination Certificates

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 02:10 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Abbas Khan Afridi Sunday visited various bazaars, markets, shops and different marriage halls and examined the corona vaccination certificates of the general public.

During his visit he checked the corona vaccination certificates and took action on the spot and those unable to produce their vaccination certificates or not yet vaccinated.

Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Abbas Khan Afridi during his visit to the marriage halls and issued notice to the owners to comply with the Corona SOPs and put on display the vaccine certificate in a prominent place.

Proceedings are now underway and legal action will be taken against those who do not comply, he said.

