AC adjourned the hearing of Ishaq Dar assets reference till July 14

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Accountability Court(AC) Judge Bashir Ahmed on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the reference of assets beyond income against former finance minister Ishaq Dar till July 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Accountability Court(AC) Judge Bashir Ahmed on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the reference of assets beyond income against former finance minister Ishaq Dar till July 14.

According to details, the NAB prosecutor submitted the statements of witnesses after the approval of Chairman NAB in the Court.

The Prosecutor told the court as far as the statements related to the co-accused Saeed Ahmed, Mansoor Raza Rizvi and Naeem Mehmood had been completed while Ishaq Dar had been declared absconder in the case.

He said that further proceedings took place if Dar returned back and appear before the Court.

The Court after hearing adjourned the case till the next date.