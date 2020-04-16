AC adjourns bail plea hearing till May 4, in former law secy case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday adjourned the hearing in bail plea of former law secretary Farooq Arshad Faheem till May 4.

The hearing was adjourned by the AC Judge Muhammad Bashir without any further proceedings.

The court was supposed to announce its verdict during the hearing but due to non appearance of lawyers before the court the verdict would now be announced on next date of hearing.

It is worth mentioning here that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against former law secretary his alleged involvement in irregularities during his service in awarding various contracts.