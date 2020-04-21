UrduPoint.com
AC Adjourns Cases Without Proceedings

Tue 21st April 2020

AC adjourns cases without proceedings

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday adjourned hearing without proceeding on NAB references pertaining to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) corruption and allotment of Grand Hayat Hotel land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday adjourned hearing without proceeding on NAB references pertaining to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) corruption and allotment of Grand Hayat Hotel land.

The cases were adjourned without hearing in a bid of precautionary measures to avoid the risk of coronavirus.

Ogra corruption case against former chairman Toqeer Sadiq was adjourned till June 4, while the Grand Hayat Hotel case postponed till June 5.

