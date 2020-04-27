UrduPoint.com
AC Adjourns Hearing Against Zardari, Faryal Till June 10 In Fake Accounts, Money Laundering References

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:31 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday adjourned the hearing without any further proceedings in fake bank accounts and mega money laundering references filed against Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till June 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Monday adjourned the hearing without any further proceedings in fake bank accounts and mega money laundering references filed against Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till June 10.

The hearing was resumed by the AC judge Azam Khan whereas the counsel for accused Sardar Latif Khosa filed the exemption pleas on behalf of Zardari and Talpur.

He pleaded the court that due to coronavirus outbreak, his clients could not appear before the court and appealed to hear the case after the Eid.

The court accepted the exemption pleas and adjourned the hearing till June 10.

Similarly, the court also adjourned the hearing in pink residency and Nehr-i-Khayam illegal allotment cases till June 10.

