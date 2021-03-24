UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Adjourns Hearing Against Zardari In Graft References

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

AC adjourns hearing against Zardari in graft references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Thatha Water Supply and Pink Residency references against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others till next dates.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft references connected with fake accounts scam filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Zardari, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Hassan Ali Memon and Nadeem Bhutto.

The cross examination of NAB witness could not be conducted due to absence of defence lawyers. At this, the court summoned another witness Syed Nadeem Ahmed for testimony on the next hearing March 31.

Meanwhile, the defence lawyer concluded cross examination with NAB witness Mushtaq Ali.

After this, the court summoned another witness Waheed Akhter to record his statement on March 29.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Water Lawyers Nadeem Ahmed March From Court

Recent Stories

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

11 minutes ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

19 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

33 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

41 minutes ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

54 minutes ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.