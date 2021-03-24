AC adjourns hearing against Zardari in graft references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Thatha Water Supply and Pink Residency references against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others till next dates.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft references connected with fake accounts scam filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Zardari, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Hassan Ali Memon and Nadeem Bhutto.

The cross examination of NAB witness could not be conducted due to absence of defence lawyers. At this, the court summoned another witness Syed Nadeem Ahmed for testimony on the next hearing March 31.

Meanwhile, the defence lawyer concluded cross examination with NAB witness Mushtaq Ali.

After this, the court summoned another witness Waheed Akhter to record his statement on March 29.