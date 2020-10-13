UrduPoint.com
AC Adjourns Hearing Against Zardari In Money Laundering Reference

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:40 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on mega money laundering reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others till October 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on mega money laundering reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others till October 28.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned the hearing of the reference without further proceedings due to lawyers' strike.

The court also accepted the one-day exemption request from the hearing of Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

At the outset of hearing, the court was informed that the defense lawyers were not present due to the strike.

The associate lawyers prayed the court to adjourned the hearing till the next date.

The court noted that the witnessed had arrived from Karachi and asked them to appear again on the next date of hearing for the testimony.

