AC adjourns hearing in assets beyond resources reference against Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing till January 22 in a corruption reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and other accused pertaining to holding assets beyond resources filed by the NAB.

The hearing of the case was adjourned by the AC judge Muhammad Bashir without any proceeding as the Investigation Officer was not holding complete record of the case due to which Defense Counsel could not completed the cross examination.

The defense counsel would continue the cross examining with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s investigation officer and last witness on next date of hearing.

It may be mentioned here that former finance minister had already been declared proclaimed offender in this case.

Later the court adjourned the hearing till January 22.