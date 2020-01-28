AC adjourns hearing in Lok Virsa funds embezzlement case

An Accountability Court (AC) here on Tuesday adjourned the hearing without any proceedings of a reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in July last year against the alleged embezzlement in Lok Virsa funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) here on Tuesday adjourned the hearing without any proceedings of a reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in July last year against the alleged embezzlement in Lok Virsa funds.

The AC is hearing a NAB reference filed against PPP Senator Rubina Khalid and other accused for their alleged involvement in Lok Virsa funds' embezzlement.

The hearing was resumed by the AC Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The associate for Defence Counsel pleaded that senior counsel was unable to attend the court's proceedings due to engagements at higher court and pleaded for adjournment.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till February 17.

The defence counsel was supposed to conduct cross examination of a prosecution witness Muhammad Sadiq whose testiminy was recorded in the previous hearing.

During the hearing, Rubina Khalid, Tabinda Zafar, Mazhar-ul-Islam and other alleged accused appeared before the court.

The accused have been charged for causing a loss of Rs30 million to the national exchequer.