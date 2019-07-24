AC adjourns hearing of Ashiana Iqbal case till August 7

Accountability Court (AC) Lahore has adjourned the hearing of Ashiana Iqbal case till August 7

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) Lahore has adjourned the hearing of Ashiana Iqbal case till August 7.Former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, Former P M's information secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad and other suspects appeared before the AC duty judge Waseem Akhtar.During the course of hearing, Shehbaz Sharif said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has only prepared a pile of lies.NAB prosecutor said that Shehbaz Sharif is only wasting the time of court so proceeding should be moved forward.After making attendance of suspects complete in the court, hearing of the case was adjourned till August 7.Talking to media men after hearing of Ashiana Iqbal Scam, opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that general public is being deceived.

He said NAB is accusing those in Ashiana Iqbal case, who actually caught corruption in the Ashiana Iqbal scam.He claimed that injustice is being done with former PM Nawaz Sharif in jail.He said his party will hold a public gathering against government at any cost on July 25.Former Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal, Atta Tarar, and a great number of PML-N supporters were also present outside the AC to show solidarity with opposition leader in the National Assembly.Tight security measures were made during Shehbaz Sharif appearance before Accountability Court.