UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Adjourns Hearing Of Ashiana Iqbal Case Till August 7

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 03:10 PM

AC adjourns hearing of Ashiana Iqbal case till August 7

Accountability Court (AC) Lahore has adjourned the hearing of Ashiana Iqbal case till August 7

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) Lahore has adjourned the hearing of Ashiana Iqbal case till August 7.Former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, Former P M's information secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad and other suspects appeared before the AC duty judge Waseem Akhtar.During the course of hearing, Shehbaz Sharif said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has only prepared a pile of lies.NAB prosecutor said that Shehbaz Sharif is only wasting the time of court so proceeding should be moved forward.After making attendance of suspects complete in the court, hearing of the case was adjourned till August 7.Talking to media men after hearing of Ashiana Iqbal Scam, opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that general public is being deceived.

He said NAB is accusing those in Ashiana Iqbal case, who actually caught corruption in the Ashiana Iqbal scam.He claimed that injustice is being done with former PM Nawaz Sharif in jail.He said his party will hold a public gathering against government at any cost on July 25.Former Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal, Atta Tarar, and a great number of PML-N supporters were also present outside the AC to show solidarity with opposition leader in the National Assembly.Tight security measures were made during Shehbaz Sharif appearance before Accountability Court.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Corruption National Assembly National Accountability Bureau Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail July August Media Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

This is how British PM Boris Johnson is connected ..

10 minutes ago

Eastern Libyan Government Cannot Discuss Ending Tr ..

3 minutes ago

Hoeness to step down as Bayern president: reports

3 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

Girl injured in cylinder blast in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Trains slowed down as temperature records tumble i ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.