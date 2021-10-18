AC adjourns hearing of Shehbaz Sharif, his family case till Nov 5

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of asset beyond means and money laundering reference against PML-N president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Mian Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

Duty Judge Naseem Ahmed Virk heard the case and summoned all accused and witnesses in the next hearing.

Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz appeared before the accountability court and got their attendance mark.

During the proceedings, opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif requested the court to adjourn the proceedings due to attend National Assembly session.

The counsel of Shehbaz Sharif pleaded that according to amended Ordinance of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), video recording was necessary while recording statement of witnesses.

On this, the court remarked that it would look into the matter. The court, whileseeking arguments on the amended ordinance, adjourned the proceedings till November 5.