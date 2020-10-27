UrduPoint.com
AC Adjourns Hearing Till Nov 4, In Rental Power Project Reference

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 07:41 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till November 4, on a rental power project reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till November 4, on a rental power project reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali adjourned the hearing without further proceedings due to the absence of the defense lawyer.

The associate lawyer informed the court that the senior counsel was busy in high court and he could not attend this day's proceedings.

The court adjourned the reference on the request of the counsel.

More Stories From Pakistan

