AC adjourns LNG reference against Khaqan Abbasi till Dec 21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till December 21, on liquefied natural gas (LNG) reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till December 21, on liquefied natural gas (LNG) reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing without further proceeding.

The court said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation officer had not submitted the compliance report of arrest warrants for foreigner accused in the LNG reference.

NAB investigating officer Muhammad Zubair appeared before the court and said the summons of the accused Sana Sadiq and Philip Natman had been sent through the foreign ministry. The report had not been received yet and it would take some time, he added.

However, the court adjourned the hearing till December 21.