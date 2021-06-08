UrduPoint.com
AC Adjourns LNG Reference Till June 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:32 PM

AC adjourns LNG reference till June 15

An Accountability Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing on LNG reference filed against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others, till June 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing on LNG reference filed against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others, till June 15.

The court also summoned more witnesses on next hearing for testimony against the accused.

During hearing, Abbasi's lawyer Barrister Zafarullah objected over the reference documents and said prosecution has not shared complete copies with the defence.

AC-II Judge, Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and others.

The court instructed the bureau to remove the objection raised by the defence in today's hearing.

After this, hearing was adjourned till next date.

