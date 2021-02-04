AC adjourns Lok Virsa corruption reference till Feb 16

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on Lok Virsa corruption reference till February 16, against Pakistan Peoples Party's Senator Robina Khalid and others.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Senator Robina Khalid appeared before the court.

The court recorded the statement of witness Khalid Mehmood and summoned the witness again on the next hearing with the relevant documents.

Meanwhile, An Anti Terrorism Court adjourned hearing on mega money laundering case against Muttahida Quomi Movement founder leader Altaf Hussain till March 18. The hearing was adjourned without proceedings due to the absence of Federal Investigation Agency representative.