UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Adjourns Lok Virsa Corruption Reference Till Feb 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

AC adjourns Lok Virsa corruption reference till Feb 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on Lok Virsa corruption reference till February 16, against Pakistan Peoples Party's Senator Robina Khalid and others.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Senator Robina Khalid appeared before the court.

The court recorded the statement of witness Khalid Mehmood and summoned the witness again on the next hearing with the relevant documents.

Meanwhile, An Anti Terrorism Court adjourned hearing on mega money laundering case against Muttahida Quomi Movement founder leader Altaf Hussain till March 18. The hearing was adjourned without proceedings due to the absence of Federal Investigation Agency representative.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption National Accountability Bureau Altaf Hussain Pakistan Peoples Party Money Federal Investigation Agency February March Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

MoCCAE, Korea’s Rural Development Administration ..

12 minutes ago

Realme 7i with 64 MP quad camera is now available ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs board meeting of Al Qasimia U ..

42 minutes ago

Facebook hosts virtual briefing session on ‘Figh ..

43 minutes ago

PDM mulls over strategy to take out long march aga ..

58 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles death of Saudi Prince

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.