AC Adjourns Pink Residency Reference Till Feb 2
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday adjourned hearing on the Pink Residency Corruption reference against Omni Group chief executive officer Abdul Ghani Majeed till February 2.
AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference connected with fake accounts scam, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The court also granted one-day exemption from the hearing to Abdul Ghani Majeed on his lawyer's request.
The defence lawyer during hearing continued cross examination with a NAB witness Mushtaq Ali and then the hearing was adjourned till Tuesday.
The hearing was attended by NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed, defence lawyers Ali Nawaz, Ahsan Qureshi and Rafay.