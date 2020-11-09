UrduPoint.com
AC Adjourns Reference Against Gilani Till Nov 20

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday postponed its judgment till November 20, on the acquittal plea of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani in a reference pertaining to award of advertisement campaign contract to a private firm.

Accountability Court-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted the hearing on the graft reference against Yousaf Raza Gilani and other co-accused.

At the outset of hearing, the defense lawyer filed a request to the court seeking one-day exemption from the hearing which was accepted by the judge.

The court postponed its judgment on the acquittal plea of Yousaf Raza Gilani till the next date of hearing.

Gilani was accused of misuse of his powers as prime minister during the regime of PPP to award an advertising campaign contract to a private firm.

