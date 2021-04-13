ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till April 29, on objections of former president Asif Ali Zardari against confiscation of his house in Clifton Karachi by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned the case without further proceedings due to absence of Zardari's lawyer Farooq H Naek.

The associate lawyer appeared before the court and pleaded that his client had approached the top court for shifting references to the Karachi courts.

He prayed to adjourn the case till next date which was accepted by the court.