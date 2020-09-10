AC advises residents to move safer places due to flooding

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Ishtiaq Mangi Thursday advised residents living inside river bed and encroached areas near protective bands to shift to the safer places due to flooding in Indus river.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC urged the residents of areas adjacent to river Indus i-e from zero point Hussainabad park up to Latifabad unit 10, Khathar Mula Katiar Road, Maqbro Sharif to vacate their temporarily encroached residences inside bed of the river Indus and the nearby protective bunds and move to other safer places so that their safety could be ensured due to flooding.