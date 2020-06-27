AC Alai visits BHU Roopkani

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Batgram Abdul Hameed Khan issused special directive to Assistant Commissioner Alai Noor Mohammad Afridi to pay a visit to BHU Roopkani and inspect its condition in detail

Assistant Commissioner Alai visited the BHU Roopkani and inspected the attendance and other registers, availability of medicines, other health facilities and preventive measures being taken against coronavirus during visit of the villagers to the BHU.

He emphasized the need to take precautionary measures against water and electricity in the said BHU and the roof of the building need immediate repairing work to meet the basic needs of the people.

District Health Officer Batgram has been informed to submit a complete report on the said BHU to Deputy Commissioner Batgram Abdul Hameed Khan.

Later on, AC Alai Noor Muhammad Afridi also checked the coach's stands at Karg, Banna, and Deshwal Nogram and reviewed the implementation of the SOPs by the passengers and transporters.

He also inspected the shops and markets and prices of vegetable sellers, poultry sellers, fruit and general stores in the vegetables markets.

He also issued strict instructions and said that in view of the epidemic of COVID-19, use of masks and ensure social distance and every citizen should play their role in raising social awareness.