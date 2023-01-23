UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2023 | 01:20 PM

AC appeals parents to cooperate with polio teams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Zainab Naqvi on Monday appealed to the parents to cooperate with the polio teams to eradicate the disease from society.

According to district administration on Monday, AC Zainab Naqvi while counselling parents in Tahkal Payan, Tahkal Bala, Jahangirabad and adjoining areas told them that anti-polio drops were to protect their children from future disabilities.

She told them that these drops would not only keep them safe but also help them live a healthful life.

After detailed consultation and discussion, the parents agreed to give their children anti-polio shots.

AC Zainab Naqvi on the occasion administered polio drops to the children and marked them as vaccinated.

