Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) Sister of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who is arrested in LNG case has come on front for legal assistance of his brother.Sadia Abbasi, sister of former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Mohsin Shahnawaz has filed a plea in the Accountability Court.

It has been said in the plea that she should be given permission for meeting with former PM in NAB jai to give him legal assistance.It has been said further that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi himself is contesting his case and only suggestions upon legal points would be given to him.AC judge Muhammad Bashir has approved her plea for legal assistance.