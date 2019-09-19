UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Approves Khurshid Shah's 2-day Transit Remand In Assets Beyond Means Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:30 PM

AC approves Khurshid Shah's 2-day transit remand in Assets beyond means case

An accountability court (AC) in Islamabad has on Thursday approved two-day transit remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Khurshid Shah in assets beyond known source of income case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th September, 2019) An accountability court (AC) in Islamabad has on Thursday approved two-day transit remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Khurshid Shah in assets beyond known source of income case.The anti-corruption watchdog had on Wednesday arrested Khurshid Shah from his residence in Bani Gala.

The inquiry against Khurshid Shah was initiated on August 7.

The PPP leader is accused of illegally registering an empty plot in his name for a bungalow in Cooperative Society.Khurshid Shah had also allotted to himself an amnesty plot illegally from a cooperative society in Sukkur. On the other hand, PPP strongly condemned Khurshid Shah's arrest and termed it a political revenge.

Related Topics

Islamabad Bani Sukkur Pakistan Peoples Party August From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

UAE provides urgent aid to survivors of Houthis ar ..

2 minutes ago

Kazim Hussain, the man who keeps elite cricketers ..

17 minutes ago

Opposition protests against non-issuance of MNAs' ..

2 minutes ago

Pandemonium in NA as Speaker denies Ahsan Iqbal sp ..

22 minutes ago

UAE provides urgent refuel to Hadramaut power stat ..

48 minutes ago

Neo-Nazi 'killer' of German official linked to Ira ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.