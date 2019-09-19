(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th September, 2019) An accountability court (AC) in Islamabad has on Thursday approved two-day transit remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Khurshid Shah in assets beyond known source of income case.The anti-corruption watchdog had on Wednesday arrested Khurshid Shah from his residence in Bani Gala.

The inquiry against Khurshid Shah was initiated on August 7.

The PPP leader is accused of illegally registering an empty plot in his name for a bungalow in Cooperative Society.Khurshid Shah had also allotted to himself an amnesty plot illegally from a cooperative society in Sukkur. On the other hand, PPP strongly condemned Khurshid Shah's arrest and termed it a political revenge.