AC Approves One Day Exemption From Appearance Of Asif Zardari In Money Laundering Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:20 PM

AC approves one day exemption from appearance of Asif Zardari in Money laundering case

Accountability Court Islamabad has approved the plea of former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking exemption of one day from appearance before court in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference in money laundering case

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th December, 2019) Accountability Court Islamabad has approved the plea of former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking exemption of one day from appearance before court in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference in money laundering case.Court also extended the judicial remand of Faryal Talpur till Jan 7.AC Islamabad took up the mega money laundering case for hearing on Tuesday.During the course of hearing Faryal Talpur, Abdul Ghani Majeed, and other suspects appeared before the court.

Former President's Asif Zardari plea seeking exemption from appearance upon medical grounds was filed in the court.Counsel Farooq Naek informed the court that Doctors have suggested Asif Zardari to not travel.Court has approved the plea of Zardari seeking exemption from appearance before court and also extended the judicial remand of his sister Faryal Talpur till Jan 7.Former President Asif Zardari has come in Karachi from Islamabad after his petition approved from the court.

