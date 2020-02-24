AC approves permanent exemption from hearing plea of accused

An accountability court (AC) in Islamabad on Monday approved the plea for permanent exemption from hearing of an alleged accused Saeed Ahmed in supplementary reference filed in assets beyond known resources reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :An accountability court (AC) in Islamabad on Monday approved the plea for permanent exemption from hearing of an alleged accused Saeed Ahmed in supplementary reference filed in assets beyond known resources reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The AC judge Muhammad Bashir resumed the hearing whereas NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi, Investigation Officer Nadir Abbas and Defence counsel Qazi Misbah along with alleged co-accused Saeed Ahmed and Mansoor Raza appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing defense counsel pleaded the court that his client Saeed Ahmed was suffering from various health related problems and also produced medical reports in this regard.

He pleaded the court for permanent exemption from hearing to Saeed Ahmed.

The court accepted the plea and granted permanent exemption from hearing to Saeed Ahmed at medical grounds and adjourned the hearing till March 4.