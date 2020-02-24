UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Approves Permanent Exemption From Hearing Plea Of Accused

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 05:28 PM

AC approves permanent exemption from hearing plea of accused

An accountability court (AC) in Islamabad on Monday approved the plea for permanent exemption from hearing of an alleged accused Saeed Ahmed in supplementary reference filed in assets beyond known resources reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :An accountability court (AC) in Islamabad on Monday approved the plea for permanent exemption from hearing of an alleged accused Saeed Ahmed in supplementary reference filed in assets beyond known resources reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The AC judge Muhammad Bashir resumed the hearing whereas NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi, Investigation Officer Nadir Abbas and Defence counsel Qazi Misbah along with alleged co-accused Saeed Ahmed and Mansoor Raza appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing defense counsel pleaded the court that his client Saeed Ahmed was suffering from various health related problems and also produced medical reports in this regard.

He pleaded the court for permanent exemption from hearing to Saeed Ahmed.

The court accepted the plea and granted permanent exemption from hearing to Saeed Ahmed at medical grounds and adjourned the hearing till March 4.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad National Accountability Bureau Ishaq Dar March From Court

Recent Stories

Important of insurance in tough economic times str ..

4 minutes ago

Stocks, oil prices tumble on pandemic fears, as go ..

2 minutes ago

Goldman pleads not guilty in Malaysia 1MDB case: r ..

5 minutes ago

DC launches crackdown against encroachment

2 minutes ago

Oil prices sink four percent on virus fears

2 minutes ago

Djokovic, Nadal return and mum's the word: Tennis ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.