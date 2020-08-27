UrduPoint.com
AC Arrested Over Graft Charges

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 03:29 PM

The Anti-Corruption police have arrested an assistant commissioner Sukkur over alleged involvement in tampering the record of revenue department for allotment of five acres of state land to the builders worth Rs 40 million

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption police have arrested an assistant commissioner Sukkur over alleged involvement in tampering the record of revenue department for allotment of five acres of state land to the builders worth Rs 40 million.

The Anti-Corruption police told on Thursday that they arrested two for tampering the revenue records.

They were identified as of Aijaz Halepoto, an assistant commissioner and Noor Ahmed Noonari, a local builder.

According SSP ACP Munir Ahmed Khuhro, Aijaz Halepto had tampered the revenue records, when he was Mukhtiarkar in Sukkur in 2010 and allotted five acres state land to the builders Noor Ahmed Noonari and Ghulam Muhammad Noonari, after taking hefty bribes. The state land was worth Rs 40 million, he said.

