AC Arrests 13 Owners Of Dairy Farm Over Volition Of Control Price List In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

AC arrests 13 owners of dairy farm over volition of control price list in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Quetta City Nida Kazmi on Monday took action against Dairy farms' owners and arrested 13 of them over the volition of control price list in respective areas o Quetta City.

She also sealed 11 milk shops for charging double prices from their customers instead of control price lists and cases were registered against them in various relevant Police Stations.

The AC said such action would be taken against those owners of dairy farms and milk sellers who were involved in a violation of the control price list saying that artificial inflation would be eliminated in the City for facilitating the public.

No one will be allowed to sell milk on double price, she said adding people should cooperate with the administration against profiteers because the implementation of the price control list to be ensured through the contribution of the public.

More Stories From Pakistan

