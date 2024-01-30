AC Arrests 15 Accused Over Pricehike
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Potohar Sub Division on Tuesday raided various areas of the Division to ensure price lists of edible commodities.
During the raid at a vegetable market, police arrested 15 accused over the violations of price hikes.
The accused were involved in overpricing and for not showing price lists of edibles.
He also served notices and warnings to rule violators.
On the occasion, AC warned that strict compliance with the government price of edibles would be ensured and no one would be allowed to violate the rules.
It is pertinent to mention here that the crackdown against encroachers and price hikes is being continued daily.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mangla Dam's water level rises as outflows increase to 15000 cusecs10 seconds ago
-
EU delegation held meeting with Sindh Home Minister to discuss election arrangements13 seconds ago
-
KPCTA arranges “Grand Peace Fair” to promote positive image of province20 seconds ago
-
Ex-chairman PTI, Qureshi announced ten year imprisonment sentence46 seconds ago
-
ECP to complete ballot paper printing till February 210 minutes ago
-
ANP candidate dies; Election activities suspended in PK-9111 minutes ago
-
PPP public welfare manifesto attracts opponent voters: Zardari11 minutes ago
-
Cold & dry weather predicted across northern Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Citizens to get civic facilities at Fatima Jinnah Park: ICT Spokesman21 minutes ago
-
DC orders fuel price inspection drive in capital21 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned film actress Neelo Begum observed21 minutes ago
-
AJK PM returns home after performing Umrah21 minutes ago