AC Arrests 15 Profiteers On Violation Of Price List

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sariab Quetta Nisar Ahmad Langu arrested fifteen profiteers for violation of the control price list in Quetta on Monday.

AC took action against the profiteers on the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch and on public complaints.

The Price Control Committee Sariab under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Sariab Quetta Nisar Ahmad Langu arrested fifteen people in taking action against price hikes and encroachments.

On behalf of the committee, these operations were carried out in Kirani Road, Podgali Chowk and other areas of Quetta.

Meanwhile, temporary encroachments were also removed.

Assistant Commissioner Sariab said that indiscriminate actions were being taken against peddlers and illegal profiteers in the city.

He said that during Ramazan, the district administration was working hard to ensure the sale of food items according to the price list so as to provide relief to the people during the month of Ramazan.

