AC Arrests 16 People On Price List Violation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Assistant Commissioner Potohar along with the Magistrate on Monday visited various areas of the Potohar Sub-division, checked the rate list in the vegetable market and arrested 16 people for price list violation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Potohar along with the Magistrate on Monday visited various areas of the Potohar Sub-division, checked the rate list in the vegetable market and arrested 16 people for price list violation.

According to an ICT spokesman, the AC conducted a surprise visit on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon and checked the displayed rate lists.

During the visit, he nabbed 16 people and transferred them to the police station for charging excessive prices, and said that strict actions would be taken against the rate list violators.

It is pertinent to mention here that the operation against price increases, encroachment and others is ongoing daily to discourage and eliminate this practice in the future.

