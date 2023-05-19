UrduPoint.com

AC Arrests Seven Milk Sellers Involved In Adulteration

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Peshawar, Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi on Friday carried out an operation against milk sellers involved in adulteration in Shaheen Town of University Road and arrested seven milk sellers.

According to the district administration spokesman, complaints were received regarding the sale of adulterated milk in Jahangir Abad and Shaheen Town of University Town. The assistant commissioner while taking prompt action on the complaints paid a surprise visit to the areas and arrested seven milk sellers for selling water-mixed milk.

The AC accompanied by Veterinary Supervisor of Livestock, Dr Naeem ul Hassan inspected the quality of the milk and found that water and ice were being mixed with it. Some of the milk sellers were also found selling milk at exorbitant prices.

Seven milk sellers were arrested from the markets while the milk was distributed among people present on the occasion.

AC Zainab Naqvi assured that the district administrations would take all possible measures to provide maximum relief to the people, adding that no one would be allowed to fleece the citizens.

