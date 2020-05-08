UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Arrests Three Profiteers In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:32 PM

AC arrests three profiteers in Sukkur

The Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sukkur Mirza Walid Baig on Friday arrested three profiteers for selling commodities at higher rates in Pan Mandi area here

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sukkur Mirza Walid Baig on Friday arrested three profiteers for selling commodities at higher rates in Pan Mandi area here.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, the Assistant Commissioners, raided across the district to ensure sale of commodities on Sindh government's announced rates.

ACs along with Mukhtiarkars, Assistant Mukhtiarkars have checked 92 shops after Friday Prayers and found 23 shopkeepers involved in selling commodities at higher price. The officials have arrested two of them and imposed fine on others.

Related Topics

Sindh Fine Sale Sukkur Price Government

Recent Stories

SMEs confidence plunging due to slowdown: Mian Zah ..

4 minutes ago

Over 700 people are working on Barakah Plant proje ..

4 minutes ago

Rupee makes slight recovery against US dollar

11 minutes ago

Over 660 shopkeepers, vendors fined for profiteeri ..

5 minutes ago

UN agency for Palestinians launches corona appeal

1 minute ago

Iranians urged to take virus 'seriously' as cases ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.