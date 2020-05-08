AC arrests three profiteers in Sukkur

The Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sukkur Mirza Walid Baig on Friday arrested three profiteers for selling commodities at higher rates in Pan Mandi area here

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sukkur Mirza Walid Baig on Friday arrested three profiteers for selling commodities at higher rates in Pan Mandi area here.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, the Assistant Commissioners, raided across the district to ensure sale of commodities on Sindh government's announced rates.

ACs along with Mukhtiarkars, Assistant Mukhtiarkars have checked 92 shops after Friday Prayers and found 23 shopkeepers involved in selling commodities at higher price. The officials have arrested two of them and imposed fine on others.