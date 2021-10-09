UrduPoint.com

AC Asks All Brand Shops To Offer Discounts To Vaccinated People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 07:40 PM

In a bid to encourage the people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad taluka Fatima Saima Ahmed has asked all the brand shops on Autobahn road, a commercial place in Latifabad, to offer discounts to the vaccinated people

In a letter written to the owners and managers of the brand shops, the AC advised that all the vaccinated people who carry the vaccination cards should be offered 10 percent to 15 percent discount.

"You are advised to offer 10 percent to 15 percent discount to persons on production of their vaccination cards of both the doses at the shopping outlets and malls," she stated.

She noted in the letter that the step would encourage the immunization process against COVID-19.

