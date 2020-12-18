UrduPoint.com
AC Asks Pastor To Follow SOPs On Christmas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

AC asks pastor to follow SOPs on Christmas

UPPER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Timergara, Tahir Ali visited Church at Balambat and informed the pastor about instructions regarding coronavirus prevention measures by the government.

He also asked him to implement COVID standard operating procedures for Christmas celebrations in the wake of coronavirus cases surging in the country.

Later, the assistant commissioner carried out crackdown on polythene bags and confiscated 20 kg plastic bags under 188 PPC.

More Stories From Pakistan

